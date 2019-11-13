Chelsea Women complete signing of Australian skipper Kerr

Kerr, who had been linked to top European sides including Champions League winners Lyon and Barcelona, split her time between Australian W-League side Perth Glory and Chicago Red Stars in America's National Women's Soccer League this year.

"I feel Chelsea have been building something special over the years and I want to be a part of that - I want to lift some trophies," Kerr said in a statement on Chelsea's website https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2019/11/13/sam-kerr-signs-for-chelsea-fc-women?cardIndex=0-0. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Robert Birsel)