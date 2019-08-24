Chiellini gives Juventus opening win at Parma

Chiellini flicked the ball home in the 21st minute after Parma failed to properly clear a corner to get the Turin side off to a winning start in their bid for a ninth successive title.

Cristiano Ronaldo also had the ball in the net before halftime but his effort was ruled out after VAR showed that his shoulder was offside by a matter of millimetres when he collected Douglas Costa's pass.

Ronaldo squandered other chances and saw two efforts saved by Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe on a frustrating afternoon for the five-times World Player of the Year.