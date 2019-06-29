Chile beat Colombia in shootout to reach Copa semi-finals

Alexis Sanchez got the winning kick for Chile after William Tesillo missed Colombia’s last attempt.

Chile, who won both the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals on penalties, had two goals chalked off after video assistant referee reviews.

Chile will face either Uruguay or Peru in Wednesday’s semi-final in Porto Alegre. The other semi is between hosts Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )