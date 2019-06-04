China confirmed as 2023 Asian Cup hosts - AFC
June 4 (Reuters) - China will host the Asian Cup in 2023, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced at its extraordinary congress in Paris on Tuesday.
China will host the tournament for the second time after organising it in 2004.
Qatar are the defending champions after winning their maiden title at this year's edition in the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react