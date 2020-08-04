China's Qingdao appoint Wu as head coach to replace Machin

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Qingdao Huanghai have appointed former Shanghai Shenhua manager Wu Jingui as their new head coach to replace Pablo Machin, the Chinese Super League (CSL) side announced on Tuesday.

Promoted Qingdao had terminated the contract of former Sevilla and Espanyol boss Machin last month after one of his relatives had tested positive for COVID-19, preventing the Spaniard from travelling to China to take up the job.

The club confirmed the appointment of Wu in a post https://weibo.com/ttarticle/p/show?id=2309404534214681821363#_0 on their Weibo account.

Wu, who has had multiple spells as Shanghai boss, guided the team to the Chinese FA Cup title in 2017 and was appointed their technical director the following year.

The 59-year-old has also managed Zhejiang Greentown and had a brief stint as Shandong Luneng caretaker boss in 2012.

Qingdao are second from bottom in Group B of the 2020 CSL season after a defeat and a draw from their first two games. They take on Shanghai SIPG on Thursday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

