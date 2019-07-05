Mourinho, 56, has been out of work since he was fired by United earlier this year, instead spending his time acting as a pundit.

He has been vocal about the possibility of a new challenge and speculation rose when Chinese media published photos on Friday of him dining with Hui Ka Yan, the richest man in China and the owner of Guangzhou Evergrande.

Jose Mourinho and Hui Ka YanEurosport

It is reported by The Telegraph that Mourinho and Hui, who is the chairman of Evergrande Group property empire, were talking about the possibility of the Portuguese becoming the new manager of the club.

As well as the club Mourinho could also take over the national team, Hui is a long-term advocate of the development of Chinese football and has spent millions building the infrastructure he believes is required for the country to improve.

Video - Euro Papers: Real Madrid star 'has four offers, wants to leave' 01:55

The report says that Mourinho is tempted by the idea of developing the Chinese league and whilst the meeting happened during the Chinese New Year back in Januray talks have since continued.

Guangzhou are currently managed by Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro and the squad contains Brazilians Paulinho and Anderson Talisca as well as former Everton defender Tyias Browning.

Mourinho’s managerial rival Rafa Benitez was recently appointed as the new head coach of Dalian Yifang.