LIVE

Chongqing SWM - Shandong Luneng Taishan

Chinese Super League - 14 June 2019

Chinese Super League – Follow the Football match between Chongqing SWM and Shandong Luneng Taishan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:35 on 14 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jordi Cruijff or Xiaopeng Li? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Chongqing SWM and Shandong Luneng Taishan? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Chongqing SWM vs Shandong Luneng Taishan. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

