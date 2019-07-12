Dalian Yifang
Finished
0
3
-
2
0
12:35
12/07/19
Dalian Sports Center Stadium
Guangzhou R&F
Chinese Super League • Day 17
  • 2nd Half
  • Dalian Yifang
  • Guangzhou R&F
  • CarrascoZhao
    90'
  • Ma
    90'
  • Saba
    84'
  • Li
    79'
  • WangMa
    76'
  • Carrasco
    74'
  • ZhengZhu
    69'
  • Qin
    65'
  • Zahavi
    63'
  • YeLi
    60'
  • LuChen
    60'
  • WangDong
    60'
  • Boateng
    52'
  • 1st Half
  • Dalian Yifang
  • Guangzhou R&F
  • Li
    45'
  • Wang
    33'
  • Carrasco (P)
    24'
  • Zahavi (P)
    19'
Dalian Yifang - Guangzhou R&F
Chinese Super League - 12 July 2019

Chinese Super League – Follow the Football match between Dalian Yifang and Guangzhou R&F live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:35 on 12 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
