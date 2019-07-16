Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao
Finished
0
4
-
1
0
13:00
16/07/19
Tianhe Stadium
Dalian Yifang
Chinese Super League • Day 18
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao
  • Dalian Yifang
  • Elkeson
    90'
  • Paulinho
    90'
  • ZhouSun
    85'
  • Paulinho
    83'
  • Shan
    77'
  • WangHe
    72'
  • Li
    72'
  • XuGao
    69'
  • GaoLi
    57'
  • Carrasco
    53'
  • Boateng
    50'
  • 1st Half
  • Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao
  • Dalian Yifang
  • Paulinho
    27'
  • Qin
    11'
avant-match

LIVE
Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao - Dalian Yifang
Chinese Super League - 16 July 2019

Chinese Super League – Follow the Football match between Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Dalian Yifang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 16 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fabio Cannavaro or Rafael Benítez? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Dalian Yifang? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao vs Dalian Yifang. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
