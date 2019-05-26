LIVE

Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao - Shenzhen FC

Chinese Super League - 26 May 2019

Chinese Super League – Follow the Football match between Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Shenzhen FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 26 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fabio Cannavaro or Juan Ramón López Caro? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Shenzhen FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao vs Shenzhen FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

