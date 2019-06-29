LIVE

Guangzhou R&F - Henan Jianye

Chinese Super League - 29 June 2019

Chinese Super League – Follow the Football match between Guangzhou R&F and Henan Jianye live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:35 on 29 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dragan Stojkovic or Baoshan Wang? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Guangzhou R&F and Henan Jianye? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Guangzhou R&F vs Henan Jianye. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

