Guangzhou R&F
Finished
0
2
-
1
1
11:00
16/07/19
Yuexiushan Stadium
Tianjin Teda
Chinese Super League • Day 18
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • Guangzhou R&F
  • Tianjin Teda
  • Yang
    90'
  • PiaoTan
    86'
  • MaHuang
    86'
  • Ding
    78'
  • GuoXie
    76'
  • TošicSaba
    74'
  • FanTeng
    73'
  • Zheng
    66'
  • Ma
    64'
  • Tang
    62'
  • Dembélé
    56'
  • LeiZhao
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Guangzhou R&F
  • Tianjin Teda
  • Zahavi
    34'
  • Zheng
    18'
  • Zahavi (P)
    9'
  • Yang
    8'
Guangzhou R&F - Tianjin Teda
Chinese Super League - 16 July 2019

