Hebei China Fortune
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
12:35
12/07/19
Langfang Stadium
Shanghai Greenland Shenhua
Chinese Super League • Day 17
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • Hebei China Fortune
  • Shanghai Greenland Shenhua
  • QianglongXu
    90'
  • Dong
    83'
  • Alves
    79'
  • CaoZhu
    76'
  • Ren
    75'
  • Mascherano
    63'
  • ZhangPan
    60'
  • Aidi
    56'
  • ZhangRomero
    54'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Hebei China Fortune
  • Shanghai Greenland Shenhua
  • El KaabiLavezzi
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Hebei China Fortune
  • Shanghai Greenland Shenhua
  • Kim
    36'
  • Kim
    15'
avant-match

LIVE
Hebei China Fortune - Shanghai Greenland Shenhua
Chinese Super League - 12 July 2019

Chinese Super League – Follow the Football match between Hebei China Fortune and Shanghai Greenland Shenhua live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:35 on 12 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Feng Xie or Kang-Hee Choi? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Hebei China Fortune and Shanghai Greenland Shenhua? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hebei China Fortune vs Shanghai Greenland Shenhua. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment