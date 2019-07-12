Henan Jianye
Finished
0
3
-
2
0
12:35
12/07/19
Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium
Shandong Luneng Taishan
Chinese Super League • Day 17
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • Henan Jianye
  • Shandong Luneng Taishan
  • LuZhang
    90'
  • FengZhong
    89'
  • OhandzaSui
    86'
  • DelgadoLiu
    74'
  • Ivo
    73'
  • Duan
    66'
  • Duan
    66'
  • ZhouDuan
    58'
  • Song
    47'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Henan Jianye
  • Shandong Luneng Taishan
  • CuiZhang
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Henan Jianye
  • Shandong Luneng Taishan
  • Ohandza
    36'
  • Karanga
    19'
