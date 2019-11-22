Shanghai Greenland Shenhua
    -
    11:35
    22/11/19
    Shanghai Hongkou Football Stadium
    Beijing Sinobo Guoan
      Chinese Super League • Day 28
      Scores
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Shanghai Greenland Shenhua - Beijing Sinobo Guoan
      Chinese Super League - 22 November 2019

      Chinese Super League – Follow the Football match between Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and Beijing Sinobo Guoan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:35 on 22 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kang-Hee Choi or Bruno Genesio? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and Beijing Sinobo Guoan? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Shanghai Greenland Shenhua vs Beijing Sinobo Guoan. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment