Shanghai Greenland Shenhua
Finished
0
3
-
2
1
12:35
16/07/19
Shanghai Hongkou Football Stadium
Henan Jianye
Chinese Super League • Day 18
Scores
  • 2nd Half
  • Shanghai Greenland Shenhua
  • Henan Jianye
  • ZhongSui
    88'
  • SunPeng
    82'
  • BassogogOhandza
    77'
  • LuHu
    74'
  • Cong
    64'
  • LiZhao
    57'
  • BiCong
    46'
  • 1st Half
  • Shanghai Greenland Shenhua
  • Henan Jianye
  • Karanga
    45'
  • Karanga
    45'
  • Moreno
    36'
  • Han
    34'
  • Karanga
    22'
  • Kim
    17'
avant-match

LIVE
Shanghai Greenland Shenhua - Henan Jianye
Chinese Super League - 16 July 2019

Chinese Super League – Follow the Football match between Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and Henan Jianye live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:35 on 16 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Kang-Hee Choi or Baoshan Wang? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and Henan Jianye? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Shanghai Greenland Shenhua vs Henan Jianye. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
