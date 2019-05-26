LIVE

Shanghai SIPG - Beijing Sinobo Guoan

Chinese Super League - 26 May 2019

Chinese Super League – Follow the Football match between Shanghai SIPG and Beijing Sinobo Guoan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:35 on 26 May 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vítor Pereira or Roger Schmidt? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Shanghai SIPG and Beijing Sinobo Guoan? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Shanghai SIPG vs Beijing Sinobo Guoan. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

