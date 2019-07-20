Tianjin Teda
    -
    12:35
    20/07/19
    Tianjin Olympic Sports Center Stadium
    Dalian Yifang
      Chinese Super League • Day 19
      Scores
      avant-match

      LIVE
      Tianjin Teda - Dalian Yifang
      Chinese Super League - 20 July 2019

      Chinese Super League – Follow the Football match between Tianjin Teda and Dalian Yifang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:35 on 20 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Uli Stielike or Rafael Benítez? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Tianjin Teda and Dalian Yifang? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Tianjin Teda vs Dalian Yifang. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment