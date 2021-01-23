Rafael Benitez has announced that he is stepping down as manager of Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional.

The 60-year-old had been in charge of the club since 2019, when he left Newcastle, and cites the changes brought about my Covid-19 as the reason for his departure.

"Unfortunately, like so many things in the last year, Covid-19 has changed our lives and our projects," he wrote on his official website.

"From today, both my coaching staff and I will sadly no longer be coaching the Dalian Professional F. C.

"It has been an incredible experience and for this I would like to thank all my staff, coaches, medical and club staff as well as our players; their commitment to us in the first place, their support during the time we were there, and their effort has been magnificent.

"The pandemic is still here, for all of us, and supporting our families has been a priority when making this decision."

Prior to his time at St James' Park, won trophies at Valencia, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea and Napoli, including the Champions League at Anfield.

