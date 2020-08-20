LIVE

Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao - Jiangsu Suning

Chinese Super League - 20 August 2020

Chinese Super League – Follow the Football match between Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Jiangsu Suning live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 20 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Fabio Cannavaro or Cosmin Olaroiu? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Jiangsu Suning? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao vs Jiangsu Suning. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

