LIVE

Shenzhen FC - Dalian Pro

Chinese Super League - 20 August 2020

Chinese Super League – Follow the Football match between Shenzhen FC and Dalian Pro live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 20 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Xiaorui Zhang or Rafael Benítez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Shenzhen FC and Dalian Pro? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Shenzhen FC vs Dalian Pro. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

