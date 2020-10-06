Chris Hughton has replaced Sabri Lamouchi as Nottingham Forest manager.
Lamouchi was sacked on Tuesday evening after four defeats from four matches to start the Championship season. Forest also missed out on the play-offs a few months ago after a remarkable final day of the 2019/20 campaign.
Hughton was announced as the new manager 30 minutes after Lamouchi’s departure was confirmed.
He has won promotion from the Championship with Newcastle and Brighton, and also managed Norwich in the Premier League. He was sacked as Brighton manager in May 2019 and has been out of work since.
