Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder says 'I want to play at the World Cup in Qatar' following cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen is targeting a comeback from his cardiac arrest to play for Denmark in the World Cup in November. The 29-year-old has not played since collapsing during Denmark’s opening match at Euro 2020 against Finland in June. “My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar,” Eriksen told Danish broadcaster DR1 in an interviewed aired last Tuesday.

00:00:50, an hour ago