Football

Christian Eriksen ready to 'close chapter' on collapse as he returns to action for Denmark

"Now we’re near a comeback after all that’s happened and I’ve been a big part of people’s conscious and still am, it’s nice to finally close that chapter and come back to just being a football player and myself again." Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch last summer at Euro 2020.

00:01:30, 2 hours ago