Christian Eriksen scored with his first touch against the Netherlands on Saturday, and his remarkable return to international football continued when he scored Denmark’s third goal against Serbia at the Parken Stadium – the ground he suffered a cardiac arrest at 290 days ago during a Euro 2020 match against Finland.

The Denmark midfielder was handed the armband for the home friendly against Serbia, three days after he scored at the Netherlands – his first international match since collapsing nine months ago during Euro 2020.

Tuesday’s match was the Brentford midfielder’s first in Denmark since the near-fatal incident nine months ago, and he was given a hero’s welcome in Copenhagen when leading his national side out.

Welcome banners were held up by both sets of supporters just ahead of kick-off, and Eriksen then capped off this remarkable return to the scene of his cardiac arrest when scoring Denmark’s third goal.

Eriksen took a couple of touches to set himself on the edge of the area before curling a right-footed effort into the bottom corner frm 20 yards out.

Denmark qualified top of their World Cup group, and Eriksen’s perfect comeback raises hopes of him featuring in Qatar later this year.

Jesper Lindstrom and Joakim Maehle also scored for Denmark as they won the match.

Eriksen could next be in action when Brentford travel to Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, April 2.

