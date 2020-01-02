Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan? The expert view on Tottenham contract rebel's future

The Tottenham midfielder, who failed to sign a new contract despite extensive talks with the club, is due to leave with a queue of top clubs around Europe interested in his services.

Inter Milan though have emerged as favourites and have already reportedly been in contact to assess the lie of the land - Eriksen is now free to speak to European clubs without the permission of his current employers.

We asked Eurosport Italy's Francesco Balducci to break down the man who could be Inter Milan's next signing...

Will Eriksen be a summer move or could they buy him in January?

Eriksen would certainly allow Inter Milan to make a qualitative leap. Knowing the strategy that Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio prefer, they’re trying to bring to Milan the player as free agent rather than pay a fee to bring him in six months earlier. When he was at Juventus, Marotta did a lot of business like this with the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Andrea Barzagli or Sami Khedira.

Similarly, Inter Milan in the last year has picked up Stefan De Vrij, Kwadwo Asamoah and Diego Godin all cost-free - so picking him up in summer it would be an operation closer to the Inter Milan’s philosophy. But that will also depend on the Tottenham to monetize, so… never say never.

Video - 'I know Eriksen's future' - Mourinho 00:30

How would Eriksen fit into the Inter side?

Antonio Conte could make it the equivalent of Eden Hazard at the time of Chelsea. Eriksen would be ideal as advanced midfielder in 3-4-2-1 alongside Lautaro Martinez behind striker Romelu Lukaku.

Would Inter Milan really be the move Eriksen is looking for, given how much he has coveted a switch to Real Madrid?

We are not underestimating the competition of the top teams interested in him: it is no secret that Real Madrid really like the player and are one of the top candidates to seal the deal. Inter Milan would be an alternative choice for sure because they are not yet in the top European teams, but they have a concrete project for the future and Eriksen would feel like the star of the team.

What will count much is the desire of the player to accept a difficult challenge, as the new ambitions of the club. But in Italy he has a big reputation, and Eriksen has long been a target of Juventus - and could now be the man to propel Inter into the top echelons.