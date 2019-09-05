Computer equipment was confiscated during two searches, Hamburg's state prosecutor's office said.

"The accused is alleged to have sent to a (female) recipient in Hamburg pictures with child pornographic content through the communication platform WhatsApp," Hamburg state prosecutor's office said.

2013 Metzelder - ImagoImago

Metzelder could not be reached for comment but his club, who play in the fourth division, said in a statement: "Until everything is cleared up with the ongoing investigation the former international will leave all his posts at TuS Haltern am See."

Metzelder, a Bundesliga champion with Borussia Dortmund, also played for Schalke 04 and Real Madrid.

He was a World Cup runner-up in 2002 and won 47 caps for his country. He also played in the 2006 World Cup.

He had been chairman at Haltern since 2014.