Christophe Galtier has announced he will leave Lille just days after they won the Ligue 1 title.

But despite the success, Galtier has decided to step down from his role as head coach after four years in charge.

He told L'Equipe: "I made my decision. I informed my president, Olivier Letang, after having listened to him a lot this morning, that I was going to leave LOSC [Lille]. Or that I was stopping with LOSC, I do not know quite what term to use.

"I just feel strongly that I have done my time here. That four-year cycle is long enough for a coach. So yes, it's only been five months that I collaborate every day with Olivier Letang and five months is not a lot for a collaboration.

Having spent four years here, I feel inside that it's time to leave this beautiful club, this magnificent club."

He added: "My decision is not linked to the final ranking of the team, if we had finished fourth or seventh I would have made the same decision.

"I do not want to leave on a success. I am leaving because I have decided that after four years it is time to leave. I spent eight and a half years at Saint-Etienne, including seven and a half at the head of the team, it was good.

"I'm leaving Lille with an incredible result, I need something else. I don't want to fall into a routine, into something classic, as I experienced at one point in Saint-Etienne. Wear and tear, always being in the same environment."

Galtier has been linked with a move to Napoli, who are without a head coach after Gennaro Gattuso’s departure. There has also been interest from Lyon and Nice.

"Among the clubs that have asked me, there are three today that interest me,” said Galtier.

Lyon, Nice and Napoli? Yes, I reflect on these three clubs. We will say that I had four with LOSC. Will I sign with one of these three clubs? Football is very special, you never know."

Galtier said he expects to make a decision on his future by the end of this week.

