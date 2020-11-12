Valencia's statement said the operation was a success and the keeper, 31, would remain in hospital until Friday.
The club did not state for how long he would be out but Spanish media reports said he would be on the sidelines for four months, meaning he is likely to make it back in time to play for his country in the rescheduled European Championship.
Former Ajax Amsterdam and Barcelona keeper Cillessen, who has been second choice behind Jaume Domenech this campaign for Valencia, sustained the injury in last Friday's training session. (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Toby Davis)
