City lose to United but hang on to reach final

Nemanja Matic’s 35th-minute strike gave United victory at the Etihad Stadium but the midfielder was later sent off and it was not enough to overturn the 3-1 deficit from the semi-final first leg at Old Trafford.

Matic struck home a thumping half volley off the post as City failed to clear Fred’s curling free kick in United’s first threatening attack of the game.

But the Serbian was shown a red card for his second bookable offence 15 minutes from time and United were unable to get the second goal which would have sent the tie to penalties.

The final is on March 1 when City will seek to win the trophy for a third successive year and a fourth time in five seasons. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)