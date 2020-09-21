Wolves beat City home and away last season but Pep Guardiola's side were full value for their victory despite a strong response from the home side after they went 2-0 down.

PFA Player of the Year, Kevin De Bruyne put City in front with a penalty in the 20th minute. The Belgian broke into the box and was brought down by Romain Saiss before getting up to convert the spot-kick himself.

City's trademark passing game was at its very best for their second goal juwt past the half-hour, Phil Foden ending a fine move with a clinical finish from a low Raheem Sterling cross.

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio did well to keep out a De Bruyne effort as City threatened to put the game beyond them before the break but it was a different story after the interval.

Wolves' Daniel Podence broke goalwards but his attempted chip went over the bar and Raul Jimenez was then picked out by a low cross from Adama Traore but the Mexican side-footed wide from inside the box.

The home side finally gained some reward in the 78th minute when Jimenez headed home a Podence cross, but in stoppage time Gabriel Jesus made sure of the win for the visitors with a shot which deflected off Conor Coady.

The result means there has not been a single drawn match in the opening two rounds of Premier League fixtures and the 44 goals over a single 'game week' is a record for the 20-team era. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

