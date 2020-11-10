"We can confirm that Greg Clarke has stepped down from his role as our chairman. Peter McCormick will step into the role as interim FA Chairman with immediate effect and the FA Board will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new chair in due course," the FA said. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Football
Arsenal's mascot Gunnersaurus returns from brink of extinction
Football
'Completely unacceptable' - Clarke criticised for 'staggering' comments
Football
Wijnaldum named new Dutch skipper and Krul in goal