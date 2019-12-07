Classy Kane, sensational Son power Spurs to 5-0 rout of Burnley

Burnley's defence was brutally exposed from the beginning as Kane drifted across the middle and smashed an unstoppable shot from the edge of the area after just five minutes.

Lucas Moura doubled their advantage four minutes later after Son caused havoc with a dribble into the box. Despite his shot being blocked, Burnley failed to clear the danger and Brazilian Moura poked the ball over the line at the far post.

Son made it three with a wonder strike in the 32nd minute, picking up the ball deep in his own half before embarking on a searing run through the heart of the Burnley rearguard, and this time he made no mistake as he confidently stroked the ball home.

Kane exploited more bad Burnley defending early in the second half as he again cut in from the left and rifled the ball into the top corner for his eighth goal in nine games against Burnley.

For all the individual brilliance on show, Tottenham's fifth in the 74th minute was a team effort as they once again sliced open the hapless Burnley defence before Moussa Sissoko's controlled finish completed the rout. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by David Holmes )