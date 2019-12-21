Oxlade-Chamberlain landed awkwardly in the 75th minute, prompting fears that he could be set for another long spell on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old joined in Liverpool's celebrations after the 1-0 victory on crutches, wearing a protective boot, although Klopp said he was in good spirits.

"I spoke a second ago with him [Oxlade-Chamberlain]," said Klopp. "If you see it already on television again, for us in the game it was not so easy, he showed me now the video and when he’s landing he gets the kick and rolls over.

"He feels OK. We will see. Of course, not perfect – far away from being perfect – but we will see if it’s a ligament stretch only or is ruptured, partly ruptured or whatever, we have to see.

"That’s a big shadow again but that’s how it is in contact sport. He seems to be OK."

Roberto Firmino struck in extra time as Liverpool claimed the title for the first time in their history.