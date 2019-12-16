An injury-time winner from Roberto Firmino won a fine game and put Liverpool through to the World Club Cup final. They meet Flamengo on Saturday in what should be another thriller.

With key players injured and rested, Liverpool struggled to create many chances - though they enjoyed the bulk of the possession. But on 12 minutes they took the lead, Mohamed Salah's strength and touch setting up Naby Keita, who finished well.

But Monterrey - a grooved, confident side - came straight back at them, equalising within 120 seconds, Rogelio Funes Mori poaching as Liverpool's defenders stepped out for offside.

Both sides enjoyed good periods in the second half - Keita missed the best of the chances - but it was Liverpool with the better options off the bench, and after fine work by Salah, two subs - Trent Alexander-Arnold and Firmino - combined gloriously to settle the match.

To beat Flamengo, Liverpool will need to play better than this. The probably will.

TALKING POINT

Spend when you're winning Liverpool looked ragged at times today, and that is because they lack quality replacements in key positions. Takumi Minamino, who arrives in January, is the player they should have signed the summer before last.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Strong, inventive and irrepressible, he created one goal was key to the other, as well as causing much other mischief.

PLAYER RATINGS

Monterrey: Barovero 7, Medina 6, Montes 6, Sanchez 7, Vangioni 7, Ortiz 6, Rodriguez 6, Pabon 8, Pizarro 7, Gallardo 6, Funes Mori 8. Subs: Layun 6, Meza 6, Gonzalez 6.

Liverpool: Alisson 8, Milner 6, Gomez 5, Henderson 6, Robertson 5, Lallana 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, keita 7, Salah 9, Origi 5, Shaqiri 6. Subs: Mane 6, Alexander-Arnold 8, Firmino 7.