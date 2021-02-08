Bayern Munich avoided an upset against African Champions League winners Al Ahly to win 2-0 in their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final in Doha, Qatar.

The 2013 winners, who are competing in the tournament for the second time in their history, had their preparation affected by flight delays causing them to spend Friday night sleeping on the plane and depart for Qatar nine hours later than intended the following morning.

However, they showed few signs of fatigue and asserted their dominance from the get-go, which culminated in Robert Lewandowski’s 17th-minute close-range strike to give the German treble winners a 1-0 lead.

The defensive organisation and hard work of Al Ahly prevented them from making another breakthrough for most of the game, although Lewandowski’s one-on-one miss 20 minutes after his goal and Muller’s header from a corner two-thirds of the way through came close to doing so.

The Polish marksman - voted FIFA’s best male player of 2020 - made it 29 goals in 27 club games this season with an 85th-minute far-post header from substitute Leroy Sane’s phenomenal cross from near the byline.

More to follow.

