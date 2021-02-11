Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus and will miss today’s Club World Cup final with Tigres in Qatar.

The Covid-19 result may raise doubts over whether the match can go ahead, with Muller a close contact of the squad and having played in Monday’s 2-0 semi-final win over Al-Ahly. However there has been no comment from organisers or the teams involved.

It’s understood the Germany international returned a positive test after training on Wednesday, according to Sky Germany, Bild and BR.

The news is a further blow for Bayern, after Jerome Boateng returned home having found out about the death of a former girlfriend.

Bayern’s players are regularly tested and both Javi Martinez and Leon Goretzka stayed in Germany after having cases confirmed before the mini-tournament.

The Champions League winners are attempting to be crowned world champions for the second time in their history, and the first since 2013.

