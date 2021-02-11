Bayern Munich stuttered to a 1-0 win over Mexican side Tigres in Qatar to claim their second FIFA Club World Cup title and earn their sixth trophy in less than nine months despite plenty of VAR controversy.

In doing so they become only the second team in history to hold six major trophies at the same time - following in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola's Barcelona side in 2009 - thanks to winning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, German Super Cup and now the FIFA Club World Cup.

Joshua Kimmich thought he had opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Javier Aquino’s attempted clearance fell to him and he struck the ball into the bottom-left corner, but a long VAR check ensued that resulted in the goal being ruled out for offside.

The only possible reason for doing so was surely Robert Lewandowski obscuring the goalkeeper’s vision or making the faintest of touches on the ball while trying to dodge it, but even then it was dubious.

Despite Tigres’ relentless pressing and Bayern’s lack of cutting edge in the absence of Thomas Muller, who missed out due to a positive Covid-19 test, the German side finally found a way through when Benjamin Pavard scored into an empty net in the second half.

That was very nearly ruled out too, as Lewandowski was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up to the goal, but fortunately for them that decision was shortly overturned and the goal stood.

It was another dominant but underwhelming performance from Bayern, who created lots of chances themselves while barely allowing Tigres a sight on goal themselves, but given the dry, bobbly pitch and their upcoming Bundesliga match versus Arminia Bielefeld on Monday evening, it is fairly understandable.

Tigres can take some pleasure in being the first CONCACAF team to reach the Club World Cup final and now have a week of rest before their Liga MX Clausura game against Cruz Azul.

