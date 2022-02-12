Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said his Blues side will continue to pursue success after winning the Club World Cup.

Kai Havertz’ extra time penalty gave the 2021 Champions League winners a 2-1 victory over Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras.

This latest triumph now means the Blues have won every available club trophy available to them in football - aside from UEFA's new Europa Conference League which they have never competed in.

Tuchel, who has overseen Champions League, European Super Cup and now Club World Cup success in just over 12 months in charge at Stamford Bridge, is eyeing more silverware at the club.

"I'm a part of it and I'm happy to have the chance,” he told Channel 4 after the win. “We said before in the dressing room 'what an opportunity'.

"We all dream to have finals like this. There are no regrets.

“There are still things to win and it never stops."

Chelsea took the lead at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi through Romelu Lukaku’s header on 55 minutes but were pegged back when Raphael Veiga scored from the penalty spot ten minutes later.

VAR had judged that Thiago Silva had handled the ball and after a review, the referee Christopher Beath pointed to spot and Viega made no mistake.

However, it was a case of déjà vu with just three minutes to play of extra time when Luan Garcia was also penalised for handball, and this time it was Chelsea who were awarded the VAR-influenced penalty.

Havertz converted and the trophy was heading to west London for the first time.

"In the end if you score late you need luck to do it but we were relentless and we did not stop trying,” Tuchel added.

"We did not give in. We had the lead then lost it but never stopped. It was deserved but also lucky when you score late.

"The penalty does not look nervous but for sure he[Havertz] was. You cannot not be nervous in this situation. We trusted the statistics and I'm happy for him."

