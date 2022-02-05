Al Ahly - Monterrey

Follow the Club World Cup live Football match between Al Ahly and Monterrey with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 5 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Pitsu Mosimane or Javier Aguirre? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Al Ahly and Monterrey news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Al Ahly and Monterrey. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

