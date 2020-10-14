Clyne returns to Palace after eight years, having previously played 137 games for the London club between 2008-2012.

The 29-year-old left Palace for Southampton, before moving to Liverpool where he was part of the squad that reached the Champions League final in 2018. He also spent half a season on loan at Bournemouth, joining them in January 2019.

Football Peru president says Brazil win tainted by 'gross errors' 2 HOURS AGO

Clyne left Liverpool when his contract expired at the end of June.

"It's surreal being back, enjoying it and hopefully I can just crack on and enjoy my football again," said Clyne, who has been capped 14 times by England. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Toby Davis)

Football West Ham fan banned for three years for racially abusing Salah 2 HOURS AGO