Those who tested positive among the technical staff include Sampaoli's assistants, fitness coaches, goalkeeping coach and the club's communications director.

Gabriel was the only player to test positive.

UEFA Nations League An 'honour' to see Ronaldo break record, says Daei AN HOUR AGO

The club said those who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and all are self-isolating.

Atletico are top of the standings with a two-point lead over Internacional and have three games scheduled over the next 10 days. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Football Chinese football chief calls for further cuts to safeguard future AN HOUR AGO