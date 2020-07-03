Football

Coach Sousa to leave Bordeaux - club

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - Girondins de Bordeaux have said coach Paolo Sousa is to leave the club after one season in charge.

“We take note of Mr. Paulo Sousa's decision to leave the club while our contract still binds us for two years,” Bordeaux said in a statement, adding that they "regret" the decision and would be looking at what steps to take next.

French sports daily L’Equipe reported that the Portuguese, whose contract runs until 2022, had told his players he was leaving.

Bordeaux finished the Ligue 1 season a disappointing 12th. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford;)

