Football

Colombia govt asks federation to investigate ticket scandal

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
23 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

BOGOTA, July 23 (Reuters) - Colombia's sports ministry has asked the football federation to look into whether officials were guilty of any wrongdoing after the commerce regulator ended a two-year investigation into the resale of tickets for World Cup qualifiers at inflated prices.

Senior members of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) were fined $4.6 million (3.6 million pounds) earlier this month for planning and executing the scheme.

Those fined included FCF President Ramon Jesurun and his vice president Alvaro Gonzalez. Luis Bedoya, the former head of the federation who resigned and pleaded guilty to corruption charges in the FIFA corruption scandal, was also fined.

Football

Chelsea's Lampard tells Liverpool not to get too arrogant

43 MINUTES AGO

More than 42,000 tickets for eight of Colombia’s nine home games in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers were sold at above market prices, the regulator said.

"An investigation is necessary ... to determine if transgressions existed," the ministry said in a letter to the federation. "The suspension or removal" of members should take place if regulations are found to have been breached, it added.

The FCF said it had asked its disciplinary commission to launch an investigation on July 8. Members can only be suspended or removed once the investigation is completed.

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota; Writing by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

Football

Phoenix destiny in their own hands - coach

2 HOURS AGO
Football

UK cybersecurity centre says Premier League clubs targeted by hackers

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On