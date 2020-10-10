Venezuela are the only side in South America never to have reached the World Cup finals and they showed why in a disastrous opening 45 minutes at a fan-free stadium on Colombia’s coast.
Duvan Zapata put the home side 1-0 up after 16 minutes when he slid in and finished off a delicious low cross from Juan Cuadrado.
His Atalanta teammate Luis Muriel made it two nine minutes later when he scored with a first-time shot from 10 meters out.
Muriel then got Colombia’s third just seconds before the half time whistle, when he completed a rapid counterattack.
Colombia took their foot off the pedal in the second-half minutes but Venezuela could make no impact and neither side could add to the scoreline in a calmer second 45 minutes.
The top four teams in the 10-team South American group qualify automatically for the finals in Qatar in 2022 and the fifth-placed side will go into an inter-regional playoff.
Venezuela face Paraguay at home in their next game on Tuesday, while Colombia go to Santiago to play Chile the same day. (Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)