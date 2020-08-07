Coman doubtful against Chelsea after missing final Bayern training

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich will likely be without winger Kingsley Coman after the Frenchman missed the final training session on Friday ahead of Saturday's second leg against Chelsea in their Champions League last-16 tie.

"It is true Coman missed the last training today but we have enough alternatives up front," Bayern captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer told a news conference. "We have enough attacking players to compensate any absence."

Bayern won the first leg 3-0 in London back in February.

Coman, who had trained alone on Thursday, has been nursing a minor muscle injury. Bayern are already without injured defender Benjamin Pavard.

"Apart from Benji and Kingsley everyone else is fit. I know that Chelsea have more absences. We are just happy not to be missing too many players," Neuer said.

Bayern, who are chasing a treble of titles after winning the domestic double, are returning to action after ending the season with the German Cup final victory on July 4.

"We cannot be too relaxed despite our (3-0) advantage from the first leg," Neuer added. "We had a short break. We know we have a good starting position but it is a restart for us. So we want to start with a good game.

"At home we want to win against Chelsea."

The Champions League quarter-finals, which will be decided over one leg rather than the usual two, will begin in Lisbon next Wednesday when Atalanta take on Paris St Germain.

RB Leipzig face Atletico Madrid the following day with the other two last-eight ties taking place next Friday and Saturday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann Editing by Christian Radnedge)

