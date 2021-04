Football

'Come to your senses': Aleksander Ceferin berates 'arrogant' and 'ignorant' Super League club owners

In a direct appeal to the owners of the English clubs in the Super League project, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin urged them Tuesday to change their minds out of respect for football fans. “Some will say it is greed, others (will say) disdain arrogance, flippancy or complete ignorance for the game," he said in the passionate speech.

00:01:09, 2 hours ago