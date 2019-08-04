Getty Images
City lift Community Shield for successive seasons with shoot-out victory
Community Shield, Wembley – Liverpool 1 (Matip 77’) Manchester City 1 (Sterling 12’) Manchester City win 5-4 on penalties.
Manchester City defended their Community Shield title as they beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Sunday at Wembley.
The Premier League champions got off to the best start possible when Raheem Sterling tapped home from close range following a delightful flick from David Silva.
In an entertaining match both teams were guilty of failing to take their chances, with Sterling missing multiple one-on-ones.
Liverpool drew level towards the end when Joel Matip headed home as the game went to penalties.
Nine of the ten spot-kicks were scored with Claudio Bravo’s save from Georginio Wijnaldum the deciding moment.
