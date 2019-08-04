Manchester City defended their Community Shield title as they beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties on Sunday at Wembley.

The Premier League champions got off to the best start possible when Raheem Sterling tapped home from close range following a delightful flick from David Silva.

In an entertaining match both teams were guilty of failing to take their chances, with Sterling missing multiple one-on-ones.

Liverpool drew level towards the end when Joel Matip headed home as the game went to penalties.

Nine of the ten spot-kicks were scored with Claudio Bravo’s save from Georginio Wijnaldum the deciding moment.

More to follow...