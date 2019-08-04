Claudio Bravo continues his recovery from a serious knee injury to start in goal for City.

LIVE COVERAGE OF LIVERPOOL V MANCHESTER CITY

Rodri is the only new name in the City line up, but Angelino is on the substitutes bench.

There is no traditional central striker with both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero on the bench.

Liverpool are able to call upon Mo Salah after his exertions at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Sadio Mane misses out after Senegal made it to the final. Champions League hero Divock Origni and Roberto Frimino complete the attack.

Manchester City: Bravo, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling. Subs: Ederson, Gundogan, Jesus, Aguero, Angelino, Foden, E Garcia.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Origi, Salah, Frimino. Subs: Mignolet, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Matip.