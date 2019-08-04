The Germany international has been repeatedly linked with a move to Bayern, intensified by comments made by manager Niko Kovac, who said he as 'confident' of signing Sane before the end of the summer.

City boss Pep Guardiola reacted angrily to his opposite number's comments but he was even angrier on the touchline at Wembley earlier today when he was forced to withdraw the winger after just 11 minutes of the traditional season-opener.

Sane tangled with Reds full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold while chasing a ball over the top and went down holding his right leg.

The 23-year-old appeared to receive treatment to his Achilles tendon before the club physios decided he was unable to continue and he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

Leroy Sane of Manchester City receives medical attention during the FA Community Shield match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on August 04, 2019 in London, EnglandGetty Images

But having lost club legends Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery over the summer, the German giants are in need of reinforcements who can help rebuild the squad - and striker Robert Lewandowski has called on his side to get big name deals done this summer.

"Sure, the young players on the bench have potential, that's true - but sometimes you need direct reinforcement from someone who can come in and help the team," Lewandowski said.

"My opinion remains the same, because today was precisely the right time where we could have looked and seen what could happen if we had such a professional player ready to come on."